The U.S rapper's advice is coming at the back of his observation that men are now spoiled with choices when it comes to picking a girl because Instagram has made it easier for men to see more beautiful girls every day.

"There are so many beautiful women in the world, especially these days," the Game said in Tweet that has gone viral as he also added that "even when you get you a “bad b!tch” soon as you got her, you see another 1 you THINK is badder".

He continued that "then you gotta have that one & repeat this process until you’ve lost em all one by one". He ended the Tweet by saying that "find yo wife & delete IG".

The Tweet has since gathered almost 7000 likes, 3000 retweets with more than 260 comments from tweeps who have been reacting to his observation and advice.

The Game's Tweet

A Twitter user with the handle @SAM_GLam4U said "so your saying bc there’s too much temptation online to resist being unfaithful to the one you choose... delete all possible distractions?? I kinda understand but this really should be based on self control and not an app This is also low-key funny because men typically".

