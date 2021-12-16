The American singer who is now 19 years of age made the shocking revelation on Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show. “I think porn is a disgrace as a woman,” Eilish said in the interview.
Top American singer opens up on porn addiction since age 11; says 'it destroyed my brain'
Grammy award-winning singer, Billie Eilish, has disclosed that she started watching porn at the age of 11.
“To be honest, I used to watch a lot of porn. I started watching porn when I was about 11 years old,” she confessed and added that, “I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”
Eilish also admitted to watching increasingly graphic types of pornography, which distorted her views on sex and relationships as she detailed that “it got to the point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent because I didn’t find it attractive".
Speaking about her sexual life, she said “I used to be a virgin.” I’d never done anything before. As a result, it caused issues… I didn’t say no to things that weren’t good the first few times I had sex. It was because I assumed that’s what I should be attracted to.”
The singer disclosed that she started watching “abusive” BDSM porn, which she claims has caused her to have night terrors. Sharing regret over porn addiction, she fumed that “I’m so angry that porn is so popular and I’m so angry at myself for thinking it was all right.”
The singer seized the moment to chastise the porn industry for instilling unrealistic body expectations in women.
“The way those vaginas look in porn is f–king insane,” she remarked. “There are no vaginas that look like that. Women’s bodies aren’t like that. We don’t arrive in that manner,” Billie Eislish concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh