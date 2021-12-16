Top American singer opens up on porn addiction since age 11; says 'it destroyed my brain'

“To be honest, I used to watch a lot of porn. I started watching porn when I was about 11 years old,” she confessed and added that, “I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

Eilish also admitted to watching increasingly graphic types of pornography, which distorted her views on sex and relationships as she detailed that “it got to the point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent because I didn’t find it attractive".

Speaking about her sexual life, she said “I used to be a virgin.” I’d never done anything before. As a result, it caused issues… I didn’t say no to things that weren’t good the first few times I had sex. It was because I assumed that’s what I should be attracted to.”

Pulse Nigeria

The singer disclosed that she started watching “abusive” BDSM porn, which she claims has caused her to have night terrors. Sharing regret over porn addiction, she fumed that “I’m so angry that porn is so popular and I’m so angry at myself for thinking it was all right.”

The singer seized the moment to chastise the porn industry for instilling unrealistic body expectations in women.