The top Nigerian singer born Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael showed off his new indelible ink work of Ghana's first republican president to his fans on his over 4.2m following Instagram page.

Captioning the post, the 26-year-old "Bolanle" singer wrote "Dr Kwame Nkrumah" and added love and Ghanaian flag emojis. Zlatan has not stated his exact reason for tattooing Nkrumah's face on his chest yet.

However, the first Ghanaian President is one of the most revered Pan Africanist personalities for his role of leading Ghana to historically attain Independence as the first sub-Saharan African country to do so.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah is celebrated for his powerful quotes and influence in his quest to see Africa liberated from colonial rule.

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan Ibile. [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Zlatan Ibile who sees Africa as the bigger picture and sings often in his local dialect is attracted to Nkrumah's personality. Check out his post below.