Ken who highly expressed disappointment in the actress and defended 'Papa No' and stated that Tracey relies on blackmail to siphon cash from her suitors. According to the MP, he's got evidence but Tracey says it's a lie and dared him to release it.

Just when the Ghanaian millionaire politician was speaking last night on Net 2 TV about the 'Papa No' saga, fast and furious Tracey Boakye went on a Facebook live session to debunk his claims, saying that " I have not blackmailed anybody".

Firing back at the MP who slut-shamed her and insulted her like a cheap ingrate, Tracey said "what video, what audio, where is it? Where this issue has reached, how come there are audio and a video and it has never come out?".

Tracey Boakye and Mzbel

The Kumawood actress reiterated people should exploiting a political capital from the saga because it has nothing to do with Mahama. "Why won't you leave the innocent man to do his campaign? Because the man won't talk you people are forcefully tagging him into it," she lamented.

She continued that "Kennedy Agyapong have I mentioned your name before so why go on your TV Station and insult me. Everyone should come for my phone and see if I have any audio. If even it's true, will I get a big man like this looking after me and attempt to blackmail him? I am too smart for that".

Kennedy Agyapong

According to Tracey, she doesn't care if Kennedy Agyapong brings out a list of men of who 'chopped' her because she has benefited from it positively. Hear more form her in the video below.