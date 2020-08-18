During the Assin Central outburst targeted at the actress, he described her as a very cheap celebrity under his foot. To emphasize how cheap Tracey is, he disclosed that she had an affair with A Plus, and she demanded cash in return to avoid blackmail.

Tracey Boakye

Speaking on Net 2 TV's 'The Seat' show, he said "you haven't you gone out with A Plus?" when the host of the show reacted to his 'filla' he said "oh it's disgusting" and added that "yes she slept with him and demanded cash but he didn't give her, stop fooling and disgracing a President like that".

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong defends 'Papa No' shames Tracey Boakye, MzBel and Gloria Kani (WATCH)

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Tracey threatened to A Plus to blow the cover on their affair to his wife and he said his wife is already aware of their affair. "It means that's how you are," he furiously lamented.

A Plus, the defunct Ghanaian rapper turned political activist, has responded to the MP's revelation and according to him, it's something that happened 10 years ago. Confirming Tracey's blackmail attempt, he jokingly said he didn't have money and wanted to pay instalments. See his post below.