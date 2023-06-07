Tracey Boakye gives shocking testimony of how Prophet saved her son from dying in U.S (VIDEO)

The Ghanaian-based prophet who revealed Tracey called him about her son's predicament said "From 2:50 to 4 o'clock I prayed continuously that I even stepped out with my phone on my ears running around".

Tracey Boakye’s new born son is officially a citizen of the United States of America Pulse Ghana

"For someone who pays her tithe in dollars, should a misfortune like this happen, like the bloggers will make a case out of it. But whatever they thought never happened," he added

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tracey Boakye, it was dia ehard situation because this happened after she announced the birth of her son on social media.

"The hospital made me give my son a last kiss, and they asked me what number my newborn was born, and I said three. They then prepared me for the worst if the surgery didn't go well. They made it clear that anything could happen," the actress recounted.

Giving further details, she said "when my son was picked up by an ambulance, I wasn't allowed to accompany him. They took only the baby, along with a life support machine. I cried, and that was when I reached out to you."

The prophet in response said "Distance is not a barrier. So I told God, Lord, if you have indeed called me and blessed me with my ministry..."

Expressing gratitude to Tracey, he added that "the entire movie industry, except for this lady, has followed me from Aputuoja to this place. If anything were to happen to her, people would make negative remarks. So I prayed to God, asking Him not to let our enemies mock us".

ADVERTISEMENT