The couple blessed with a son after their marriage took social media to tell the world how far they have come. Sharing a throwback picture from his wedding day, Trigmatic wrote “After winning this dance, we continued dancing to the tunes of life with Godly melodies and rhythms of love. God we r grateful for how far we’ve come and only u deserves the praise”

Considering the pandemic situation that has lockdown the world, the songwriter continued that “God bless u @this.is.dita keep being special! We in challenging times but doesn’t stop me from celebrating u”.

His wife, who is a content creator, isn’t letting their special day slide either. She shared a loved up photo with her husband and captioned it “This man! Thank you for putting up with my overly principled, unromantic, weird humoured and annoying self. Happy anniversary lover. If you lot see him around, give him a pat on the back for me wai na he force. Chapter 3” see her post below.