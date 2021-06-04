RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Twene Jonas descends on Shatta Wale and warns him to 'stop fooling' in latest video

Selorm Tali

Twene Jonas has descended on Shatta Wale over his recent with some road contractors in Accra.

The dancehall star with hoodlums attacked a road contractor and workers on site after his failed attempt to get the contractor to extend the roadwork, which is a government's project, to his office.

Commenting on the saga, the controversial social media commentator, said: " the Ghanaian government is lazy at constructing roads and this one that they are doing by God's grace, you are rather disturbing them".

Speaking Twi, he continued that "don't do that again, I know you are a fool who can't sit at one place but don't do this again".

Advising Shatta Wale, Jonas added that "come to Africa, because of COVID-19 the likes of Kenya West have donated 5 million to the Government to help support the black community, what have you done in Ghana?"

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has apologized for assaulting the road workers. Hear what Jonas has to say about the saga in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

