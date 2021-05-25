Archipalago who also shot to fame as a social media commentator has been on Twene Jonas' neck in the past few days over reports that 'the system is working' activist has insulted Asantehene.

"I command that Jonas guy to stop insulting the leaders, he should continue acting tough behind the camera, one day he will realize he made a fool of himself," he wrote and in another post, he said, "I think that guy needs help.. he must be mentally unstable cos no rational human being can be doing what he’s been doing, if not then he’s really addicted to social media attention!!!"

Archipalago warns Twene Jonas Pulse Ghana

In the new Facebook live video, Archipalago who has also relocated to the U.S is saying that "me I have been there and done that, it's not insulting that will make the leaders do the right thing".

A fan commenting on his post said 'masa stop the envy' and he replied "me enny? what does he have that I don't have? He doesn't anything more than me so how am I envying him? I am just putting him on his toes".

Though others agree with Archipalago, the majority of the viewers of his video above disagree with his comments as some say that Twene Jonas has dethroned him on social media and all his comments about him are to chase clout.

Replying some of the Twene Jonas supporters who are attacking him, Archipalago says that "You can insult me all you want but that won’t stop me, I will continue to put sense in that Jonas guy’s head for him to reason!!!!.. Mode3 s3 moano!"

Amidst it all, Jonas has not responded to Archipalago. See screenshot of some of the comments below of fans telling Archipalago to leave Jonas alone.

