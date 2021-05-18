TwinsDntBeg had never been official photographers to the President - Akufo-Addo’s photographer

TwinsDntBeg revealed that a leak from their end caused public ridicule of the President and that was the beginning of their terminus at the Flagstaff House.

They said it started with a ‘we-will-call-you-when-we-need-you to the-call-that-never-came.

But Francis Clottey, who claimed to have worked with the President for the past 15 years, said TwinsDntBeg have been throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.

“This amazing gentleman is a very hardworking guy, he’s been working with @nakufoaddo for the past 15 years and currently he’s still the only personal and official Photographer to the President of Ghana, Nana Kojo Annan Kyeremeh I appreciate your hard work,” Francis Clottey said in an Instagram post (which is now deleted).

He said they were only given a chance by NPP’s Kojo Annan Kyeremeh to be his assistant but they blew it up.

“And those who are claiming you’re the official photographers to the President stop that nonsense and stop misleading Ghanaians @twinsdntbeg stop granting interviews given false info that you are the official photographers to the President... Kyeremeh only gave you chance to be his assistant and you decided to do your own thing and that’s why u ended up losing such an opportunity, so you had never been an official photographer to the President so stop that behaviour and tell the truth, tell them the reason why you were asked to go home,” the post said.