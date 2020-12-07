The “Nothern Affair” actor is contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency parliamentary seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan, in the ongoing presidential and parliamentary election.

Earlier today during the voting, John Dumelo called for a halt of the voting process at the GIMPA polling Station 1 due to the absence of indelible ink.

He told Citi FM that he was disappointed that the Electoral Commission officials were allowing the process to continue in the absence of the ink which is used to mark the finger of a voter making it impossible for him or her to vote more than once.

But right after the voting ended and the counting started, a video of him looking anxious popped up on Twitter. And immediately, the users picked it up and started trolling him with it.

See below how Twitter is reacting to voting counting in John Dumelo’s constituency;