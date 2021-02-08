Man sues church over a piece of land and wins, returns to the same church for thanksgiving

It was the man’s considered view that the court's ruling in his favour was by God’s grace, hence the need to show appreciation to him, not at any other church but the same church against which he won the case.

A Twitter user the handle, @Timi_CR7 who shared the interesting story said the incident happened in his community.

“So this man in my community took his church to court over a piece of land. He won the case, came back to the church on Sunday to do thanksgiving for winning his court case,” @Timi_CR7 wrote on Twitter.

In other news, a crime suspect who appeared before a court to be tried with the potential to end up in prison forgot about his fate suddenly after seeing the face of the trial judge.

The burglary suspect identified as Demetrius Lewis appeared before a court in Florida on Thursday, February 4 during a virtual hearing.

Reports say he is facing a charge of attempted burglary and possession of the drug ecstasy.

As soon as he set his eyes on the female judge who would be hearing the case involving him, the suspect could not help expressing affection towards her, although he was in handcuffs.

A video in circulation on social media shows Demetrius Lewis saying: “Judge, you [are] so gorgeous, so gorgeous judge, I just had to tell you. You’re gorgeous. I love you. I love you."

He started by asking the judge "how are you doing", to which she replied "I'm good" before asking him in return how he was doing.

If not for the fact that the judge identified as Tabitha Blackmon is undoubtedly pretty, one would have said that Demetrius Lewis was just deliberately flattering her probably to court leniency but it appears he was genuinely expressing his feelings.

Unfortunately, while acknowledging the compliment with an infectious smile, the judge reminded the suspect that his flattery would hardly change anything.

“Alright, Mr. Lewis. Flattery will get you everywhere. But maybe not here,” Tabitha Blackmon.