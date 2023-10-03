ADVERTISEMENT
United Showbiz is 'useless', they have been paid to defame NPP - Owusu Bempah

Selorm Tali

The Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu-Bempah, has described UTV's weekend show, United Showbiz, as a "useless show."

Ernest Owusu Bempah

During an interview on Wontumi TV, Owusu-Bempah expressed his dissatisfaction with the entertainment show. He suggested that if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were to be in power, its party foot soldiers would storm UTV premises to stop the show.

The NPP communicator argued that panellists on the show lacked purpose and used the platform to criticise the government, thereby tarnishing its image.

During the interview on the TV station owned by Chairman Wontumi, Owusu Bempah said "Yes, they have been paid at the UTV program, why are you afraid? That showbiz program that they are doing, the useless program, and the NPP we are sitting down there?

"If it was NDC in power and NPP were doing such a program on TV, the youth would have ransacked the place. The NDC would have not given you a dog's chance and people without any life sit there and attack the government as if there is no tomorrow," he added.

