UPSA student lashes mate over lecturer affair gossip; Joselyn Dumas calls on UPSA to react

Reacting to the viral video, actress and TV host, Joselyn Dumas has condemned the act and called on the authorities of UPSA to take action.

Commenting on the video, Joselyn said "This soo wrong 😳💔. What is @upsaccra doing about this ? For someone to bring their child to your institution and have a senior lash them for what reason! #UPSA needs to call her to order. I hope they do. Wow!"

Colleague actress, Lydia Forson also added her two cents to the post as she replied Joselyn's post, saying that "This is why they will always send military to come and beat you all, because you’re convinced violence is the only way to make you act right.

Every school has appropriate methods of dealing with cases, and I doubt lashes are part."

Renowned sound engineer, Da Hammer added his voice to the viral video as he also took to Twitter to say that "Lashing your colleague has to be the ultimate disrespect damnnn #UPS".