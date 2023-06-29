ADVERTISEMENT
Use that same energy to criticise the government - Twene Jonas descends on Sarkodie

Dorcas Agambila

Social media sensation Twene Jonas has blasted rapper Sarkodie, for using his best lyrics to diss Yvonne Nelson instead of addressing the current government failures.

Twene Jonas and Sarkodie

Jonas, known for his outspoken views on social and political issues, expressed disappointment in Sarkodie's recent release, "Try Me", which was aimed at actress Yvonne Nelson and followed allegations made in her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, regarding a terminated pregnancy involving the rapper.

Jonas criticized Sarkodie for seemingly using his talent to deceive Ghanaians into voting for President Akufo-Addo, whom he believes is responsible for the country's current hardships. The outspoken critic questioned the rapper's loyalty to the people and highlighted the ongoing struggles and suffering in Ghana under the current government.

"So Sarkodie, you can rap like this and you made Ghanaians vote for President Akufo-Addo as president. See how people are suffering because of your song 'Happy Day'," he said.

He believed that Sarkodie's endorsement of the president contributed to a continuation of hardships and criticized the rapper for not using his platform to advocate for positive change.

