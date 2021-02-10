The actor was arrested on February 8, in Kasoa, for causing a disturbance in a bar where he reportedly fired gunshots as well. A video of Funny Face's arrest surfaced online and that shows him being heckled by some police during the arrest.

Reacting to the video, colleague actor Van Vicker is saying that Ghana Police should have acted more civil during the arrest. "As I watched this video of @therealfunnyface being manhandled by the Ghana Police Service @ghpoliceservice the first thing that came to mind was, WHAT LAW HAS HE BROKEN / WHAT HAS HE DONE WRONG?"

Before listing his worries with the video below, Van Vicker in an Instagram post continued that "Currently, I still don't have an answer; on the search. I am not privy to any info outside these visuals, hence my concerns as per THIS VIDEO".

He then quizzed "1. Was he being arrested? 2. Was he being taken in for questioning? 3. Was the police being 'vindictive'? 4. Was he resisting to be taken away? 5. Was he pleading to lock up his vehicle and then can be taken? 6. Did the officer HAVE TO hit him with the rifle butt? 7. Seems there was some misunderstanding, what could it be?"

Van Vicker then concluded that "I am NOT holding brief for @therealfunnyface nor am I concluding police brutality, however as per this video, in my opinion, the police COULD HAVE BEEN a little MORE CIVIL."

Van Vicker

Captioning the video of the arrest that he shared, the actor also noted that "Just like ALL OF US, NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW, so if one breaches the law one shall face the full rigour of the consequences thereof, however, we are humans and even as enforcers of the law there is always a latitude to apply discretion depending on the gravity of the situation.

"So Let's DO THE RIGHT THING - ALWAYS. @therealfunnyface I hope you are well my broda," he concluded.

According to the Ghana Police, Funny Face has now been granted bail. The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong detailing what caused the arrest told Joy News that Funny Face had gone to the bar where a misunderstanding ensued between him and the owner.

She said although the two were separated, Funny Face went home and returned with a gun, and fired warning shots. Funny Face filed a police report against the owner of the drinking pub for assault after sustaining injuries during the fight.

The comedian’s gun was retrieved and an investigation has been launched to determine whether it is a registered gun or not. DSP Oppong stated that the police had to take the suspect, Funny Face, to the hospital to get his wounds treated.

DSP Oppong concluded that investigations are still ongoing adding, “we have also collected some exhibit from the scene of the crime” which is aiding the police in their investigations.