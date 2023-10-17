The Ghanaian actor born in Accra to a Ghanaian-Liberian mother and a Dutch father, has been married to Adwoa Van Vicker since 2003. The couple dated for almost a decade before tying the knot.
Van Vicker marks 20th wedding anniversary with his wife
It's exactly two decades since Ghanaian actor Van Vicker walked down the aisle with the love of his life.
Today marks their 20th wedding anniversary and the actor is celebrating the milestone with his wife.
Sharing a photo of himself and Adwo on social media, he wrote "the journey of togetherness began some 30 years ago. It was locked in 20 years ago. Happy 20th wedding anniversary to us. It's a blessing and no paltry sum. Family is everything. We are waiting for your China".
The post has since been attraction congratulations with wishes from the friends of the couple and their fans. "Awesomeness , Congratulations, all glory and thanks be to God,"Okay FM presenter, Abeiku Santana wrote.
A fan commenting on the post said "blogs won't see this oh.. its divorce and marriage failures they will be posting up and down... This is beautiful! And I'm so encouraged.. congratulations! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!".
Van Vicker and his wife have three children together. Over the years, 'Vantastic' family has been one of the favourite showbiz families. They run an eatery 'Vantastic Grill' together but unfortunately closed in September 2022.
Talking about the name, the actor disclosed that "I usually would have used the name fantastic ... so when it got to the food bit, I asked thought ok, how do I incorporate my name in the business, because I think is something more of who I stand for, what I stand for, my personal brand, how do incorporate my personal brand with the name of the restaurant ... so I felt ok Vantatsic should work and then I did add the Grill".
Speaking on why Vantastic Grill is currently closed, he said it is for restructuring. "It is on the drawing board" to expand even across the globe but depends on how fast we grow.
"I would want to expand, currently in Ghana I want to do about four other branches then I would see how to step out of Ghana," the actor once told Phyllis Ntim in an exclusive interview.
