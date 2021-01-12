The likes of actress Luckie Lawson, Salma Mumin and rapper Reggie Rockstone will now literally have Van Vicker in their WhatsApp group as Ghanaian celebrities who own and operate an eatery in Accra.

This follows the successful launch and opening of Vantastic Grill, a new restaurant located at Spintex Accra, which is owned by the "When One Door Closes" actor. Colleagues like Adjetey Anang, Eddie Nartey were all present at the launch.

According to some players in the film industry, the Ghanaian movie industry is in comma, as the business of making films is no more booming like it used to be some years back. It, therefore, comes as no surprise to see actors venturing into other business.

Van Vicker took to social media to share photos from the launch to announce his new business and appreciate his colleagues who showed up to support him at the launch and opening of Vantastic Grill.

The actor's family of his wife and three children were also present at the launch and sharing their photo, he wrote "The aVANgers at the @vantastic_grill launch. I am proud to head such an incredible team".

See more some of his posts below.