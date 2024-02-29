The couple, who already legally married a few days ago after signing their official marriage documents, are set to host a grand wedding ceremony in Accra from March 1st to March 3rd, 2024.
Veekee James, Warri pikin and more arrive in Ghana to 'shutdown' Moses Bliss' wedding
Superstar Nigerian gospel musician Moses Bliss is tying the knot with his Ghanaian lover Marie Wiseborn this weekend, which has seen Nigerian celebrities flying into Ghana with a promise to make the wedding ceremony truly blissful.
Ahead of the wedding, some Nigerian socialites and wedding vendors have already arrived in Ghana with a promise to make the wedding unforgettable.
In the video above, popular Nigerian comedienne Real Warri Pikin, who arrived in Ghana on the same flight as some colleagues, shared a video of their arrival, saying, "Ghana, we are here to collect our wife... and everyone can see that Moses married well. Ghana must hear it, so that's why we are all here to shut it down."
Popular Nigerian fashion designer Veeky James, who also recently had a flamboyant wedding, has arrived in Accra for the wedding. She shared a snap of Real Warri Pikin she took at Kotoka International Airport.
A few weeks ago, the Nigerian gospel singer announced his engagement to his Ghanaian-British fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, who was recently called to the British Bar.
The couple has since become favorites of many, and social media is eager to see how their wedding will unfold. Stay tuned and keep following pulse.com.gh on all platforms for updates.
