Moses Bliss ties the knot with Ghanaian girlfriend in classy civil wedding ceremony (Watch)

Posting a series of photos from the intimate ceremony, Moses Bliss wrote, "Civil wedding done! It’s official, I’m legally married to my personal gift from God @mariewiseborn 🤍💗 Lord, we are grateful for helping us this far🙏🏽🥺."

The wedding follows Moses Bliss's romantic proposal to Marie Wiseborn on Friday, January 19, 2024. The talented gospel artist has been receiving overwhelming well wishes from fans and friends since making the announcement.

Curious admirers had often wondered about the couple's love story, and Moses Bliss took the opportunity to share the origin of their connection. According to the singer, he first encountered Marie Wiseborn on Instagram exactly one year ago, on January 20, 2023.

In a heartfelt post, Moses Bliss shared a video of Marie Wiseborn that caught his attention, saying, "Exactly one year ago today, I was tagged in this video by @mariewiseborn and the rest is history. There are some things only God can orchestrate. For someone believing God for this kind of testimony, may God divinely work out your testimony in Jesus' name."

The wedding photos shared by Moses Bliss showcase the couple's joy and love for each other, capturing the special moments of their union.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the union of Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn.