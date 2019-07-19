According to the Prophet, the married woman’s curse has been working against the Ghanaian actress’ marital life and until she finds her to apologize, things will not be better for her.

In a new video seen by pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian actress has announced that she has now located the said the woman and has done needful, which is seeking forgiveness from her.

Sharing the update with her concerned fans, she said “Good news is that now I have found the woman and I just did the needful. This is the update, everything has been reversed, I am free to God be the glory”.

Watch the video below.