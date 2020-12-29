Linfra Ghana Ltd as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility for 2020 has partnered with Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect Africa 1 Million Masks project, to provide nose masks and food items for the underserved in the Madina Zongo Community and Madina market to be precise.

Linfra delivers specialized solutions to the power, industrial and telecom sectors in the Middle East, Africa and neighbouring countries.

Victoria Michaels' Fashion Connect distributes thousands of nose mask and food items

Since the company's inception in Lebanon in 1993, Linfra has grown into a leading group, combining power expertise with telecom infrastructure specialization.

Moments of sharing the nose maks and items turned out to beautiful and emotional experience over how the people in the market desperately wanted the thousands of nose masks and food items being distributed.

Victoria Michael donates nose masks to the underprivllaiged

The kind gesture is part of an ongoing project of Fashion Connect Africa Limited which aims to educate, empower and ensure individuals and families in underserved communities can protect themselves against COVID – 19 through the use of the face masks, hence, initiating the One Million Facemask Project.

The One Million Facemask Project is open to welcome more donations and contribution to support the agenda to save more lives from the deadly Corona Virus Pandemic. See the post below for more details.