Video and details behind Serwaa Amihere's viral 'arrest' surface online

Insider reports gathered by Pulse.com.gh detail that the alleged arrest photo of Serwaa is from a music video shoot.

Pulse Ghana

According to sources close to the GH One TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere was not actually arrested. She was simply playing a character in the music video for a song by award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste Piesie Esther.

ADVERTISEMENT

The song, by the 2023 VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year, is titled At33ne and is set to be released on 18th October. Speaking about the song, Piesie Esther said, “I’m thrilled to share that my new song At33ne (Overturned) will be out on October 18, 2024, on all streaming platforms! This song carries a message of hope and divine breakthrough — don’t miss it!"

“Then the hand of the Lord came upon Elijah [giving him supernatural strength]. He girded up his loins and outran Ahab to the entrance of Jezreel [nearly twenty miles].” – 1 Kings 18:46 (AMP)

"Just like God empowered Elijah to defy all odds, At33ne is a testimony of how God overturns situations for the better. He gives us the strength to outrun every challenge, transforming our lives with His power. Get ready for a mighty move of God!" she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana Police Service has also issued a statement debunking the arrest. “The Ghana Police Service has not arrested Serwaa Amihere. Our investigation indicates that the picture circulating online is from a music video."

The press release concluded, “We, therefore, urge the public to disregard this misinformation and disinformation."