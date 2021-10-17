RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Video: ‘I’ll kill you and kill myself’ – Funny Face threatens his baby mama

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has threatened to kill his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, and also commit suicide.

In a viral video, the comic actor, who recently spent time at a psychiatric hospital over depression, hit out at the mother of his children.

He said Vanessa has been using their children as an excuse to extort money from him, while threatening to shoot her.

Funny Face and baby mama with their three children
“When the kids are sick, you come to me for money. 300 million (GHc30,000), is that the price of paracetamol?” Funny Face said in the video.

“You mother, Vanessa. I’ve already told you that I shoot you. I’ll just shoot you and kill myself after that.”

The ‘Cow and Chicken’ actor also slammed some media personalities and celebrities for siding with his estranged woman.

In the same video, he is seen attacking the General Manager of the Despite Media Group, Fada Dickson and EIB Network CEO, Bola Ray.

“Wo maame twe Fada Dickson. Fada wo maame twe. You bailed out on me Fada, you bailed out on me,” he yelled in the video.

Watch the video below:

Funnyface insults fada Dickson, bola ray and adebayor

