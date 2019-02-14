If you are thinking of where to take your date this Valentine’s Day, please don’t take her to a ‘chinchinga’ bar. According to Kennedy Agyapong that is a cheap way of spending on your woman.

Kennedy says, take her to a nice restaurant, order some nice fish and spend a great time together. Instead of buying peppery khebabs that would leave her with a runny nose.

He said, “When I’m going to buy something, I buy nice things for women. I'm not going to buy some cheap chinchinga. A lady who asks for chinchinga on a date is a villager. I know what time it is.”

READ ALSO: Man fumes after his date looked different from her Instagram photos

Chinchinga is a popular street food made with either beef or chevon marinated in suya spice and charcoal grilled.

Stay woke ladies and say no to chinchinga today, ask for better!

WATCH VIDEO HERE: