If you are thinking of where to take your date this Valentine’s Day, please don’t take her to a ‘chinchinga’ bar. According to Kennedy Agyapong that is a cheap way of spending on your woman.
Kennedy says, take her to a nice restaurant, order some nice fish and spend a great time together. Instead of buying peppery khebabs that would leave her with a runny nose.
He said, “When I’m going to buy something, I buy nice things for women. I'm not going to buy some cheap chinchinga. A lady who asks for chinchinga on a date is a villager. I know what time it is.”
Chinchinga is a popular street food made with either beef or chevon marinated in suya spice and charcoal grilled.
Stay woke ladies and say no to chinchinga today, ask for better!