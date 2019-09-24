The Ghanaian musician who featured Sarkodie and Medikal in the remix of the song has consistently proved why everyone in the country should listen to his hit song.

Critics have had a soft spot for the song that easily catches on with further pushes on the airwaves.

Having already been played in clubs, on the streets and featured in a host of internet challenges, Dondo makes entry into an unexpected place (well, maybe slightly expected), Rev. Obofour’s church.

In one of the most talked-about videos on social media, Rev. Obofour is seen dancing to his rendition of ‘Dondo’.

With a very interesting backing to the preacher’s dance moves that has some ‘atopa’ moves, this is a video you have to watch.

Here’s Rev. Obofour dancing to his rendition of Kwaw Kese’s ‘Dondo’ song.

Watch Kwaw Kese's Dondo remix video below: