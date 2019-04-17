The Sarkcess Music boss acquired one of the Kantanka cars following a visit to the automobile company.

In an Instagram post, the rapper described his visit as an “eye opener”, and called on Ghanaians to support local manufacturers.

“My visit to @Kantankaautomobile was an eye opener!!! Thanks @kwadwosafo_jnr for the invite… We all hypocrites (myself included) but the good news is, it’s never our fault it was programmed for us to be like that,” Sarkodie wrote.

“The innovative inventions by the Legend Apostle Sarfo Kantanka will blow your mind… I left the place speechless and with a lot of guilt… We producing all these in my country but not too proud to support it but we kill to give BMW the license to operate and dominate our territory.”

He added that he purchased one of the Kantanka vehicles after visiting the local automobile company.

“It’s a matter of time. Africa is blessed! Please go on the net, read and watch all about ‘Kantanka’. Anyways I just ordered my first Katanka Automobile.”

