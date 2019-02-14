Fella Makafui shared a video on Instagram showing off the surprise Medikal planned for her and it’s all shades of love.

The actress shared the video alongside a lovely caption which reads, “Baby thank you so much!!! Thank you for loving the imperfect me. Thank you for tolerating my stubborn ass all the time. i won’t take this for granted!!!! You are my King. I love you today and forever!!!

The couple is still at it despite projections that their relationship should have been on rocks by now. According to Medikal, this is his first time celebrating Valentine’s Day.

I won’t take much of your time with a long essay. Please watch the video below.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: