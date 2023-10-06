Through their newfound love, the viral Makola market women who have been dancing with Ghanaian dancer, Official Starter, are going higher.
Viral Ghanaian Market women dancers from Makola fly for the first time (VIDEO)
For the first time in their lives, the popular Ghanaian Market women dancers are hopping on an aeroplane for the first time ever since they became internet sensation.
Recommended articles
A few days after going viral with recognition and appreciation from Burna Boy after they joined the singer's #CityBoy challenge, the market women are now flying on an aeroplane for the first time in their lives.
The Ghanaian dancer whose real name is Ernest Raja Nettey shared the new update on his social media pages. He posted photos of the Makola Market dance mates at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, to break the good news.
He captioned his post "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. The Market women about to enjoy their first flight". Fans of Starter and his Makola Market women have since been sharing their excitement for them.
"Now this!!! This is what we like to see. When creatives step in and empower their community and give wings to people who deserve it. Not when our fathers who are supposed to be our leaders build toilets for ridiculous amounts of money and expect that we hail them," an Instagrammer wrote.
It's however unclear where they are headed. This will be the second time the popular Ghanaian Market women dancers are making headlines this week. A few days ago, Burna Boy sponsored a billboard at Makola in Accra, as a gesture of appreciation for their participation in the challenge.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh