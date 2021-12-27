RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Wanlov the Kubolor goes naked again on social media; highlights 'kill the bill' advocacy

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Wanlov the Kubolor has once again gone naked on social media to send a strong message about the human species.

Wanlov goes naked
Wanlov goes naked

This wouldn't be the first time the free-spirited Ghanaian musician is willingly showing his nudity to the public. Wanlov once showed his manhood to Delay during an interview to prove that he doesn't wear underwear beneath his skirt wraps.

Recommended articles

In one of his music videos with M3nsa, the duo also appeared totally naked in some of the scenes. In a new photo shared by Wanlov, he was captured naked but he used an emoji to cover his manhood.

Wanlov goes naked
Wanlov goes naked Wanlov goes naked Pulse Ghana

This time around, Wanlov is sharing his adult adult-rated photo to say that "there is only one animal I know of that destroys its environment by exploiting limited resources to fuel its quest to destroy other worlds".

The multitalented Ghanaian musician who has been a vociferous campaigner of LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana also decided to highlight his advocacy once again by adding the hashtag #KillTheBill.

See his post below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)

Stephanie Benson

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Afia Schwarzenegger deletes video blasting Samira Bawumia for gifting her a book

Afia Schwarzenegger at the meeting with the IGP

‘If you be man, step there and see wonders’ - How fans ‘threatened’ NAM1 ahead of Bhim Concert

Stonebwoy and Nam1