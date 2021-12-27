In one of his music videos with M3nsa, the duo also appeared totally naked in some of the scenes. In a new photo shared by Wanlov, he was captured naked but he used an emoji to cover his manhood.

Wanlov goes naked Pulse Ghana

This time around, Wanlov is sharing his adult adult-rated photo to say that "there is only one animal I know of that destroys its environment by exploiting limited resources to fuel its quest to destroy other worlds".

The multitalented Ghanaian musician who has been a vociferous campaigner of LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana also decided to highlight his advocacy once again by adding the hashtag #KillTheBill.