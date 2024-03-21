The video, captured by Yaw Dabo himself, made waves on social media and showed the air hostess, who seemed surprised that the diminutive actor happened to be flying business class by himself.
What's your age: Shocked Airhostess asks Yaw Dabo as he flies business class (VIDEO)
Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo delighted fans with a heartwarming interaction captured on video during a recent flight.
Yaw Dabo introduced himself as an actor from Ghana, to which she seemed intrigued and asked him more questions.
When asked if he was travelling with any guardian or supervisor, Yaw Dabo introduced his manager, Kofi Asamoah, who was also on the flight but insisted that he was old enough to fly by himself as he was of age.
“I can fly myself; I am 26,” he said.
The warm interaction between the duo was evident with laughter and a friendly exchange of cultural insights.
The air hostess, charmed by Yaw Dabo’s demeanour, wished him a pleasant flight.
The warm and jovial exchange between Yaw Dabo and the air hostess resonated with viewers, who praised the actor for his poise, humor, and representation of Ghanaian talent on the global stage.
The encounter served as a heartwarming highlight, further endearing Yaw Dabo to his admirers and showcasing his amiable personality.
