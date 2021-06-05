RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch video: Abena Korkor reveals the number of men she has slept with

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Media personality Abena Korkor Addo has revealed the number of men she slept with.

Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor Pulse Ghana

According to the former TV presenter, she has slept with close to a hundred men.

Recommended articles

She made this known in an Instagram live video.

She said: "I've slept with like over... maybe I'm getting close to 100 guys all my life and so what?"

She shared how her life began and also delved into circumstances that led to her promiscuous photos and videos hitting the internet some years ago.

She added that anytime she had a relapse, things went from bad to worst and mentioned one guy's name stating that he is the man she had truly loved all her life.

Earlier, she made it known to the world her kind of dream and perfect man.

According to her, she isn't looking for a typical conservative Ghanaian man to marry, however, she hopes to find someone who would understand and situation and stick to her in difficult times.

Abena Korkor
Abena Korkor Pulse Ghana

Abena Korkor disclosed when she appeared on the Delay Show on Friday, May 18, 2021.

She explained that she is a very complicated person and she sometimes doesn't even understand herself and so she needs a man who can cope with complicated things.

"I am not for a typical conservative Ghanaian man to marry. I will say I am a very complicated person and sometimes there are things that I don't even understand myself. I am open-minded so I embrace everything or every part of me," she said adding that "I am not looking to be in a typical conservative home. I just want a man who understands complicated stuff that's all... and is ready for any challenge that may come our way."

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte

5 ways to be romantic in a long distance relationship

Long distance relationships are feared because of the physical intimacy it yanks from partners [Credit: Shutterstock]