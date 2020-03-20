The rapper who is currently ‘trapped’ in the United States due to the pandemic has advised his fans to take precautions and treat the pandemic with all seriousness.

He was addressing his fans through Instagram live video on Thursday, March 19, when he made this statement.

According to him, Ghanaians didn’t take the virus seriously from the onset. He said it is getting ‘intense’.

“Obviously, you guys know that we are in serious times with this coronavirus thing,” he said. “In the beginning, we didn’t take it seriously. I think it’s getting intense.”

He urged his fans to take precautions and follow the directives from the government, adding that his ‘heart goes out to all the people who have lost their families’ due to the virus.

“I would like to urge everyone to take precautions very seriously. Let’s stay safe. My heart goes out to those who have lost their family and God bless their soul.”

The “Oofeetso” hitmaker revealed that he had no plans cancelling his US tour and other events but the deadly disease, which has killed thousands around the globe, forced him to halt it. He, however, promised to drop new music through the internet.

“We need to take things seriously because I didn’t know I was going to cancel my tour. Obviously, I’m not going to be doing concerts anytime soon but I’ll keep the music coming through the internet.”

He added that: “I’ve seen you guys tweeting about my whereabouts. I’m perfectly fine and doing well.”

Watch the video below.