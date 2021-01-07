The Ghanaian rapper in expressing disappointment in the conduct of the elected Members of Parliament who engaged in acts of violence during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament, says "we just throw around 'honourable' title".

Sarkodie's comment comes to add to the shock many has been expressing on social media after MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, snatched uncounted ballot papers during the process to elect the Speaker of Parliament.

The contest for the Speaker of Parliament was between incumbent Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye and Alban Bagbin. Despite the chaos that marred the process, the Clerk of Parliament later announced Mr Bagbin as the elected Speaker.

However, Ghanaians on social media have been chastising Carlos Ahenkorah and other MPs who one way or the other contributed to the chaos that erupted in Ghana's Parliament - to this, Sarkodie shared the tweet below which is attracting reaction from tweeps.