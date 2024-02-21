Wendy Shay marks birthday with children at Korle Bu Hospital, donates beds and more

The artist, renowned for her chart-topping music and philanthropic endeavours, through her Wendy Shay Foundation, made the presentation to the hospital herself.

Among the items donated were Baby Cots, a Surgery Unit, a Radiant Warmer, a Paediatric Bed, and a Suctioning Machine.

According to Wendy's team, these vital resources will significantly improve the quality of care provided to newborns and children at the hospital.

Also, the "Survival" hitmaker reiterated the mission of the Wendy Shay Foundation and stressed that they are focused on improving healthcare in the country and supporting those in need.

"As an artist, I believe in using my influence to create positive change," she remarked. "Through the Wendy Shay Foundation, we aim to address pressing social issues and contribute to building a better future for all," Wendy stated.

The management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital extended their heartfelt gratitude to Wendy Shay and her foundation for their invaluable contribution. Dr. Hope Glover Addy, head of the Paediatric Surgery Unit, lauded the donation, emphasising its direct impact on patient care.

It will be noted that Wendy Shay's philanthropic efforts extend beyond the healthcare sector.

Last year, during World Children’s Day, she made headlines for her donation of educational items through the Wendy Shay Foundation Educare Initiative.