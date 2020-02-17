The “Uber Driver” hitmaker who has been compared to the late dancehall singer since her tragic demise on February 8, 2018, finally had a face-to-face meeting with the Opoku-Kwarteng family.

Wendy, who is signed with Ebony’s label RuffTown Records, met the “Poison” singer’s father, brother and sister along with her manager, Bullet (Ruff N Smooth).

They met at Ebony’s ‘Ghana Jollof Day’ celebration and birthday party which happened on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 16).

She shared the photo on her Instagram page today (Feb. 17), saying ‘the love is deep’.

Wendy Shay captioned the cute photo: “First time meeting the family of Ebony Reigns. The love is deep ❤️ 16th February Is Ghana jollof day”.

