The Shay Foundation enables its public and private partners to strengthen the development of a support system for underprivileged individuals in our communities.

Wendy Shay shows love to kids in Weija with charity donation in line with SDGs 3 Pulse Ghana

The foundation has achieved considerable success throughout the years by making a significant impact on many people's lives through its philanthropic endeavours.

The EduCare and ShayCare programs are two of the many programs Shay Foundation undertakes to bring support to both children and adults. So, we have two projects under the foundation:

Shay Care, which is in line with the UN

SDGs 3 (Good health and wellbeing) has been involved in many charitable projects since 2019, addressing needs every month.

The Shay EduCare, an SDGs 4 (Quality Education) program is the latest project introduced by the foundation.

Today under the EduCare program which is tailored to meet the needs of disadvantaged children and educational crisis, Wendy Shay has donated educational materials to Weija Presby/MA-3 School.

The donation of new uniforms, books, bags etc is not only to put smiles on the faces of these children but to encourage them to pursue their dreams and ambitions to contribute positively to their communities.

“We are delighted to support these children through the EduCare program and contribute to the education of children in Ghana and the world at large”" Wendy Shay, Founder of Shay Foundation said. :We believe that every child deserves access to quality education and we are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of children in Ghana and the world.”