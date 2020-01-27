Kobe passed on Sunday, 26 January 2020, after his private helicopter crashed and claimed the lives of everyone on board including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Wendy in joining the world to mourn NBA legend tweeted “RIP Kobe until we meet again”.

Her tweet has caught attention on social media, with hundreds of tweeps opining that her message wasn’t put together well because she has never met Kobe in person before to say “until we meet again.

However, whilst others describe Wendy’s tweet as attention-seeking one, others believe her tweet doesn’t warrant her trolling to this extent. See the tweets below.