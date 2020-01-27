The 41-year-old legend and her daughter passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday, January 26.

They were not alone – seven others, including a family, perished in the crash.

The news took the world by storm. Millions of tributes flooded social media on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

To show their sympathy, top Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to mourn the legend in emotional posts.

Sarkodie tweeted: “Tomorrow is never promised.”

Shatta Wale shared a slideshow of Kobe and his daughter with one of his songs beneath it. He captioned the video on Instagram: “Me playing basketball was from this Great Legend ..RIP #Kobe”

Singer Efya is clearly heartbroken. Her tweets were shot.

Rapper Edem said he grew up following Kobe’s works, adding that humans are nothing.

Rapper E.L said he will forever be in ‘our hearts’.

Yvonne Nelson shared a snippet of Kobe’s Oscar-winning animation film on her social media.

Kwaw Kese was short of words.

“May God save our poor souls . Love & Live. Never know when it’s our time to go,” D-Black tweeted.

“All of these great things and you just end up dead .. with your daughter , Ei nti Nyame wo woa,” Pappy Kojo said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

Wanlov the Kubolor was shocked after hearing the news.

M3nsa was also hurt: “I have to say that tweet about my daughter baking was a result of me being so shook and confused about Kobe last night... it also really hits home when you’re on the road so much and sometimes travel with your family... especially kids. This one really really hurt.”

King Promise said: “Rest in Love & Peace the real GOAT ! Mamba for life.”

Medikal tweeted: “Ball like Kobe.”

Rapper Guru called him legend.

In an emotional tweet, Lydia Forson stated: “You’re allowed to mourn the death of someone or be devastated by a tragedy without knowing the people involved personally. Especially if the person/people involved are public figures. Just as their life may have inspired and entertained you, their death can also devastate you.”

Singer Wendy Shay said 'till we meet again'.

