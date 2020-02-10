In a video that surfaced online, the man of God is heard saying that “Tell Wendy Shay that if she doesn’t get closer to God before December. Spiritually, I have seen that she has been kidnapped, where she’s been weeping for 21 days and later died with her remains decaying”.

Responding to the Prophet’s prophecy, the singer shared the video asking her fans to help her meet the man of God. Finally, Wendy met the Prophet, she paid a visited his church where she had a word with the congregation and sung to the praise of God.

Speaking at the church, the “Bedroom Commando” singer preached that “God reveals to redeem”. Talking about those who advised her to use common sense and ignore the prophecy, she said: “common sense is good, it’s a blessing but God’s grace and favour beats common sense”.

After citing David in her sermon, Wendy Shay wrapped it up with a song of praise. The singer also emphasized that she is not scared of the doom prophecy so far God reveals to redeem. Watch the video below.