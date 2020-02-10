In a Facebook post, the singer swore to take legal actions against the man of God, describing him as “foolish” and “filthy”.

She served the pastor a one-week ultimatum to compensate her or risk being exposed with hard evidence.

Although she did not reveal what necessitated the compensation, Mzbel said she had agreed on it with Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

READ ALSO: Mzbel feels sorry for NDC for believing in Nigel Gaise's prophecies about 2020 victory

Singer Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel

“Nigel seriously by the end of next week if I don’t get the compensation we all agreed on at the last meeting with your people, I swear on my ancestors, I will proceed with my legal action and the whole world will get to know with total evidence why you've been asked to compensate me! Foolish filthy boy!” she ranted.

“And oh if anyone dare come to insult me under this post in the name of politics or whatsoever, may the Gods of every feminine river on this land deal with u! May u suffer the same fate Nigel has put me and many others through!!!!”

Mzbel has previously clashed with the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel over his controversial prophecies.

Some weeks ago, she took aim at the pastor after he prophesied that John Mahama will win the 2020 Presidential election.

Mzbel, who identifies herself as an NDC member, said Prophet Gaisie only wants to extort money from Mahama.

The songstress further stated that about 70% of the prophecies released by the man of God were plagiarized from Popular Ghanaian Islamic Cleric, Numerologist, and Philosopher Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril.