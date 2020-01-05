Prophet Gaise in a 31 December watch-night service prophesied that former President John Mahama will win the 2020 election.

“The Lord told me that he has rejected this government and that if we don’t listen, we will go back to the days of 1983.”

“The Lord said through John Dramani Mahama, he’s going to place the nation at a good place. Every prophecy has an investment to make and if the NDC should plan, think and invest now, in the history of Ghanaian politics and in the history of prophecies in Ghana I don’t think God has given any percentage to any Prophet. I saw that the NDC will win the next Presidential election with 52.1%.” He claimed.

In a Facebook post Saturday, Mzbel, who identifies herself as an NDC member, entreated his party to work hard to win the 2020 polls instead of relying on prophecies.

According to the singer, Prophet Gaise only wants money from Mr Mahama, who is leading the NDC into the 2020 election.

She also expressed disgust about pressure from the leadership of the NDC for her to stop commenting about the prophecy.

She posted: "I really really feel sorry for those of u comrades insulting me because u believe NDC needs Nigel Gaise and some Prophecy rather than hard work and truth to win 2020 election!!!!

And to some of u our top men and women calling and begging me to seize fire on behalf of this Nigel Gaise guy knowing very well how filthy and a liar he is... I am not only disappointed in u but u totally disgust me!

I am 1001% NDC and i love JM too but I'm also a human being, a woman and I have legal rights so keep running your mouth!

That filthy guy Nigel knows what he has done and how to fix it but choose to mess around so leave Politics out of this! This is purely Human Right!!!

And oh if u think Nigel gives a shit about NDC then think again cuz he has the worse and I mean worse things to say about JM, he just wants money and fame just like most people!!!! GTFOH

Y'all can rant below IDGAS!"

Earlier, the songstress in a post sighted by Pulse.com.gh revealed that about 70% of the prophecies released by the man of God were plagiarized from Popular Ghanaian Islamic Cleric, Numerologist, and Philosopher Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril.

“My people (NDC & JM) let’s focus on Hard work and Truth and Ignore all these so-called Men of God!! 70% of Nigel’s Gaise Prophecy is from Mallam Sham-Una’s private conversation with a few top people that Nigel knows… and even though the Mallam wanted to wait for a couple of research before putting figures out Nigel revealed the 52.1 % that the man didn’t want to put out yet!!! More filla coming up soon including personal heartbreaking and shocking experience with Nigel Gaise” She said.