The general overseer of God’s Solution Center who doubles as Chancellor of Abbeam Institute of Technology revealed this prophecy about the “Psalm 35” singer during an interview on Hitz FM’s ‘This Is Gospel’ show on Sunday, 15th March 2020.

Rev Danso Abbeam speaking on the rationale behind him inviting secular musicians to perform at his church said “ Wendy is a prophet. A day will come, that young lady will prophesy and preach the good news. A day is coming…”.

READ ALSO: It has destroyed everything; Medikal and Fella Makafui speak on Coronavirus

He continued that “My prayer is that God will use me to show much love … I didn’t take these people to church but I will take them all the time. They came into my house…I saw Eno crying and pouring everything out; you could see Wendy Shay shaking”.

Rev Danso Abbeam

The conversation came up after a video surfaced online of KiDi performing a worship song at Rev Danso’s church. Watch the video below.