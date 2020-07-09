This becomes the first time the Ghanaian singer has registered as Ghanaian voter ever since relocating to Ghana for her music career. Accordingly, Wendy Shay has filmed herself at the registration centre with a message for her Shay Gang.

Sharing the video of herself undergoing the registration process, she wrote “ My first voters ID card. Be a citizen and not a Spectator. ShayGang go out and register. The power is in the thumb”.

In related news, Yvonne Nelson is asking her followers to "use common sense" because this election will not change anything, especially when the registration puts one at the risk of contracting coronavirus.

Nevertheless, Wendy Shay says, be a citizen and not a spectator because the power is in your thumb. Check out her video below.