Contesting the opinion that the former Ghanaian president has a bad side, the filmmaker wrote "I’m not sure I understand or appreciate some of the Ghanaian journalists and their duplicitous commentary. JJ Rawlings had a good and bad side? What y’all mean? What bad side?"

In her Facebook post sighted by pulse.com.gh, she continued that "his unmatched integrity? Leadership by example? It’s unhealthy to refer to people who enforce discipline, integrity, hard work and selflessness as difficult or bad".

Movie producer and director, Leila Djansi

Further opposing the opinion that Rawlings has a bad side, she emphasized that "Rawlings SAVED Ghana from hunger and all the corruption wrought under Acheampong. He punished the guilty. If that’s what made him bad, well..."

The Ghanaian filmmaker based in the U.S concluded her statement by paying tribute to the former president who was laid to rest yesterday.

"Ghana will never ever see his kind again. Every plane that flew above our heads brought the chant “JJ Rawlings” from kids. He was a legend! He was rare and he was such a dreamy god! Rest Well! You will be missed and never forgotten!" Leila wrote.

Watc highlight from the late President's funeral in the video below.