The next thing for you is to become a President – Ramsey Nouah eulogises Lilwin

“I had never heard your name before until recently when my colleague told me about you. So I googled your name and I realized you are a huge figure in Ghana. I applaud you for your hard work, if you had not called me, I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity," said Ramsey.

The Nollywood actor went on to express his astonishment upon discovering that LilWin is involved not only in acting but also in movie production, music, and politics. He emphasized that LilWin's multifaceted pursuits are impressive and commendable.

"You have done everything, the only thing left is for you to become president. Since you have the clout, you can make it in politics,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT