According to him, he only became aware of LilWin recently when a colleague mentioned the Kumasi-based actor's accomplishments in the Ghanaian movie industry. After researching LilWin on the internet, Ramsey said he was genuinely impressed with what he discovered about the Ghanaian actor.
The next thing for you is to become a President – Ramsey Nouah eulogises Lilwin
Renowned Nigerian actor, Ramsey Nouah, has showered praise on Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, commending his remarkable contributions to the movie industry and beyond.
Recommended articles
“I had never heard your name before until recently when my colleague told me about you. So I googled your name and I realized you are a huge figure in Ghana. I applaud you for your hard work, if you had not called me, I wouldn’t have gotten this opportunity," said Ramsey.
The Nollywood actor went on to express his astonishment upon discovering that LilWin is involved not only in acting but also in movie production, music, and politics. He emphasized that LilWin's multifaceted pursuits are impressive and commendable.
"You have done everything, the only thing left is for you to become president. Since you have the clout, you can make it in politics,” he said.
Kumawood actor and film producer, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, significantly elevated the Ghanaian movie industry by enlisting top Nollywood stars for his latest film.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh