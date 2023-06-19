'Who called you; I need to know' - Iyanya responds to Yvonne Nelson’s cheating allegations

ADVERTISEMENT
Dorcas Agambila

Since the highly-anticipated launch of Yvonne Nelson's memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," on June 18, 2023, social media platforms, particularly Twitter, have been ablaze with discussions surrounding the book's shocking revelations.

Iyanya and Yvonne Nelson

The memoir chronicles pivotal moments in Yvonne's life, including the revelation that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie impregnating her and pressuring her into an abortion, and her candid depiction of ex-lover Iyanya's infidelity with Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh.

Chapter 10 of the book, titled "Iyanya and My Love Life," delves into the intricate details of Yvonne's relationship with Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk and the heart-wrenching betrayal she experienced.

Yvonne describes their romance as a dreamy affair, complete with intimate gestures such as breakfast in bed, and even shares how she believed their love was everlasting when Iyanya tattooed her initials, YN, on his wrist as a symbol of their commitment.

However, in response to these revelations, Iyanya took to Twitter on June 19, 2023, to address the allegations made by Yvonne Nelson. He stated that he would respond to the accusations at a later time.

In a follow-up tweet, Iyanya questioned the identity of the person who allegedly called Yvonne from his residence, hinting that he would clarify the truth behind her accusations and shed light on what truly transpired during their relationship.

The explosive nature of Yvonne Nelson's memoir has ignited widespread discussions and debates on social media, with fans and followers eagerly awaiting further responses from both Yvonne and Iyanya.

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh [Twitter/Yabaleftonline] Pulse Nigeria
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
