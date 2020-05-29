Legally known as Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, the outspoken artiste manager was dragged by the Police Criminal Investigative Department (CID) and the court for months after Kwaw Kese’s former manager was murdered in cold blood in his apartment at Spintiex in March 2014.

But the charges against him were dropped by the Accra Central District Court in 2018.

Speaking about his beef with Fennec, Bulldog said his verbal attacks were planned to uplift their brands as artiste managers.

According to him, the jabs they threw at each other were aimed at promoting their artistes and also to remain relevant as managers.

“We had a planned ‘beef’ to remain relevant as artistes managers but we were friends.”

Bulldog explained that before they went on the radio, they agreed on the angle to pick their disagreements from.

He added that they had to update each other if any of them couldn’t make it to the studio.

“What we used to do was, if we are going on the radio, we discuss the tangent both sides will go so that we can attack each other and create a perception in the minds of the people.”