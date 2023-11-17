Celebrities are not marrying each other because of insecurity – Akosua Agyapong

“I have observed for a very long time that celebrities enjoy their marriages and also stay together for a longer period because their partners are not in the limelight,” she said.

ece-auto-gen

Observing the dynamics, Akosua Agyapong pointed out that celebrity couples often faced challenges due to the shared spotlight, leading to issues of mistrust, insecurities, and uncertainties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing from her personal experience, having been previously married to Highlife musician Amandzeba, she emphasized that the nature of the industry could intensify these challenges.

“If you do the same work that I do, there will always be trust issues. You are in the limelight, and I am too, so when you step out, I will always have doubts in my mind, no matter the trust,” she added.

Pulse Ghana

According to her, the constant public attention and scrutiny in the limelight could impact the trust between celebrity couples.