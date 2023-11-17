ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrities are not marrying each other because of insecurity – Akosua Agyapong

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian highlife singer and TV personality, Akosua Agyapong, has raised concerns about the emerging trend among Ghanaian celebrities to avoid marriages within the entertainment industry.

In a recent discussion on Graphic Showbiz, she highlighted that celebrities who opted for partners outside the industry tended to have more successful marriages.

“I have observed for a very long time that celebrities enjoy their marriages and also stay together for a longer period because their partners are not in the limelight,” she said.

Observing the dynamics, Akosua Agyapong pointed out that celebrity couples often faced challenges due to the shared spotlight, leading to issues of mistrust, insecurities, and uncertainties.

Drawing from her personal experience, having been previously married to Highlife musician Amandzeba, she emphasized that the nature of the industry could intensify these challenges.

“If you do the same work that I do, there will always be trust issues. You are in the limelight, and I am too, so when you step out, I will always have doubts in my mind, no matter the trust,” she added.

According to her, the constant public attention and scrutiny in the limelight could impact the trust between celebrity couples.

As a result, Akosua Agyapong suggested that marrying outside the industry might contribute to longer-lasting and more stable relationships

