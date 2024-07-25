ADVERTISEMENT
'Wicked men' - SDK drags gov't officials over Tema motorway expansion fiasco

Popular Ghanaian skit comedian SDK has taken to social media to express his frustration over the deteriorating state of the Tema motorway. Despite the allocation of funds for its expansion, SDK points out that little improvement has been made on the motorway.

In a series of tweets, SDK highlighted the issues plaguing the motorway. He noted that although the sides of the motorway were cleared for the expansion project, the area has since become overgrown with bushes again, indicating a halt in the work.

"For your information, they took IMF money to expand the motorway yet nothing has been done. They speedily came to clear the side of the motorway for the expansion and guess what, the place is bushy again to square one…wicked men and women," he posted.

His tweets reflect the sentiments of many Ghanaians who are sceptical about the ongoing reconstruction and expansion of the motorway into a 10-lane highway. The project, which began in January 2024, aims to transform the 19.5-kilometre stretch from the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout to the Tema roundabout into a 10-lane highway.

However, the slow pace of work and the current state of the motorway have left many questioning the effectiveness of the project management and the utilisation of allocated funds.

SDK's public outcry is part of a broader discourse on infrastructure development in Ghana, as the comedian's concerns resonate with many. It remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to the growing frustration over the condition of the Tema motorway.

