'Wicked men' - SDK drags gov't officials over Tema motorway expansion fiasco

"For your information, they took IMF money to expand the motorway yet nothing has been done. They speedily came to clear the side of the motorway for the expansion and guess what, the place is bushy again to square one…wicked men and women," he posted.

SDK emphasised on the persistent problems of potholes and the lack of street lighting on the motorway, which continue to pose safety hazards for motorists. "There are still big potholes on the motorway with no street light," he shared.

His tweets reflect the sentiments of many Ghanaians who are sceptical about the ongoing reconstruction and expansion of the motorway into a 10-lane highway. The project, which began in January 2024, aims to transform the 19.5-kilometre stretch from the Tetteh Quarshie roundabout to the Tema roundabout into a 10-lane highway.

However, the slow pace of work and the current state of the motorway have left many questioning the effectiveness of the project management and the utilisation of allocated funds.

